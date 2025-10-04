Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stock Position Lifted by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,090 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCHX stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

