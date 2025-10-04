Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $224.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

