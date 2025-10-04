Clarity Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF $FCPI

Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 250.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCPI stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

