Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12,551 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.8% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIP. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Vestment Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 123,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

