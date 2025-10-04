Head-To-Head Contrast: Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) versus PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) and PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and PointsBet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com -2,484.16% -85.38% -36.37% PointsBet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lottery.com and PointsBet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 1 0 1 0 2.00 PointsBet 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Lottery.com currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.38%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than PointsBet.

This table compares Lottery.com and PointsBet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $965,082.00 17.43 -$28.54 million ($9.74) -0.44 PointsBet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PointsBet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lottery.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lottery.com beats PointsBet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com



Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About PointsBet



PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cremorne, Australia.

