Financial Contrast: Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) vs. Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Cimpress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 7.99% 18.22% 11.07% Cimpress 0.44% -2.64% 0.78%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $25.75 million 2.67 $2.12 million $0.39 34.08 Cimpress $3.40 billion 0.47 $14.95 million $0.51 127.00

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Cimpress”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Where Food Comes From is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimpress, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Where Food Comes From and Cimpress, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cimpress 1 0 3 0 2.50

Cimpress has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Cimpress’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cimpress is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Cimpress shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cimpress beats Where Food Comes From on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers professional services and technology solutions; verification solutions; and consulting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs. The company also manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparels, and gifts; and provides professional desktop publishing skill sets for local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, it offers graphic design services, do-it-yourself (DIY) design services, website services, and corporate solutions under the VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Vista x Wix brand names; and online printing solutions. Further, the company provides promotional and packaging products, logo apparel, books and magazines, wall decors, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, and other categories; website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves various businesses, graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

