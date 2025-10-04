Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells 83,643 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 83,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $2,167,190.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,839,044.22. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, September 24th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $266,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Edward Smolyansky sold 6,357 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $168,651.21.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $387.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.49%.The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 577.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LWAY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Lifeway Foods from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lifeway Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.