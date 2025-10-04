Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $330,000. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 330.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

