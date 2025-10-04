Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph Margolis Sells 7,500 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $142.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $175.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 140.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 99,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

