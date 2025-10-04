Hilltop National Bank Takes $371,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $232,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 169.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 115,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American International Group by 175.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,807,000 after buying an additional 115,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $81.05 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.