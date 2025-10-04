Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki Sells 353,914 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexi Illya Zawadzki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Alexi Illya Zawadzki acquired 20,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $191,600.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Cormark downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

