7,039 Shares in Flex Ltd. $FLEX Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 39.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,709. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

About Flex



Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

