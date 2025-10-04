Clarity Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,101 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 131,721.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 44,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 521,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 114,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.6%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

