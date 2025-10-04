Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSV stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

