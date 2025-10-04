Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $150,480.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,188.48. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bernadette Connaughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $294,720.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The firm had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

