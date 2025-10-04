The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.