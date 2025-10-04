Clarity Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after buying an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after buying an additional 931,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,188,000 after buying an additional 776,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,781,682 shares of company stock valued at $505,183,267. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

