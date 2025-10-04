Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $430,000 in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,388 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Autodesk by 238.6% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 110,633 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.4% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 292,722 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 55,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $318.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.