Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Shares Purchased by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.