Clarity Capital Partners LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,207.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,158.96. The stock has a market cap of $490.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

