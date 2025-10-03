ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Shares of ATNI stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $228.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.67 million. ATN International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.
