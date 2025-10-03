ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ATN International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $228.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.67 million. ATN International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

ATN International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ATN International by 4,208.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ATN International by 357.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1,865.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.