iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $74,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $122.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.07. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

