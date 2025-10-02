Holding Ltd V3 Sells 1,585,182 Shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 1,585,182 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $18,403,963.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,852,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,987,954.57. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding Ltd V3 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 2,000,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $24,160,000.00.

On Thursday, September 25th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $43,316,114.40.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $12,969,000.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $11,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $10,593,000.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $9,720,000.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $9,540,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $8,982,000.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $4,488,000.00.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.87. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $7,094,000. Helix Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 996.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,680,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Arete Research assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Arete began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

