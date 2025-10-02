Truist Financial Corp Acquires 115,483 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,483 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $57,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.85 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

