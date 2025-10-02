Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 118,275.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,178,000 after buying an additional 34,239 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

