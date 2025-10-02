Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $74,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $464.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.07 and a 200-day moving average of $431.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $467.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.