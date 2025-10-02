Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $65,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,265,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,559,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,292,000 after acquiring an additional 295,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,815,000 after acquiring an additional 708,372 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

