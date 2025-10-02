iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after buying an additional 3,402,819 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after buying an additional 1,856,559 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,347,000. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,501.0% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,241,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,229,000 after buying an additional 1,214,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,226,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

