Ninety One UK Ltd Has $23.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,719 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 3.51% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 366,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $704.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

