Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $30.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $30.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

