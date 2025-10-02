Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,067,000 after acquiring an additional 474,792 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 393.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,751,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,456 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,362,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69.

