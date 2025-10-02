Ninety One UK Ltd Buys New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,069 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $172.47 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $195.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

