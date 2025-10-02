NOV Inc. $NOV Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,461 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,853 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,742,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NOV by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,122,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $275,818,000 after buying an additional 1,329,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $19,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $13.56 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

