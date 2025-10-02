GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 21.7% – Should You Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) fell 21.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 4,188,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 1,594,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$91.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

