Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases 113 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,770,000 after acquiring an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

