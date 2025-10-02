Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,776 Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.34.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In other news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

