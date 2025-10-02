AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME stock opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

