Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price at $27.80

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.
NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.22.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
