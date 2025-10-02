Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $137.10

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on Itron in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Johnson Rice cut Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th.

In related news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,560.91. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $121,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,652.14. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 125.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Itron by 343.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 25.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Itron by 168.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $122.42 on Friday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

