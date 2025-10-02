Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 111.48%.The business had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 295.0%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.