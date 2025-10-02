Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $121.77.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
