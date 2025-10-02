PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

