PFG Investments LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101,912.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 517.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.80 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.