PFG Investments LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101,912.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 517.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.80 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
