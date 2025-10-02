PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $195.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

