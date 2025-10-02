PFG Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

