PFG Investments LLC Sells 20 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $752.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $753.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.34.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.