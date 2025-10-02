PFG Investments LLC Buys 16,989 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,677,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

