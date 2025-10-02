Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 3,217 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJS

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 53,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

