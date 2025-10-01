Victrix Investment Advisors Invests $508,000 in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $369.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

