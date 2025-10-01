Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Stock Position Raised by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,759,000 after acquiring an additional 98,460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VOE opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

